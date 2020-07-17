Meal for a hot summer night: Mediterranean Tomato Salad

(Mass Appeal) – A heat wave is coming and it’s a great time to give your stove a break and enjoy garden fresh tomatoes. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, shows us how to make a delicious meal for a hot summer night – a Mediterranean Tomato Salad. Pair it with a crusty loaf of bread and you are good to go.

Mediterranean Tomato Salad

4 Heirloom tomatoes, sliced

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

2 tbs fresh mint

2 tbs. fresh dill

1/2 cup Greek feta, crumbled (sheep’s milk preferred)

2 tbs. olive oil

Optional: 1/4 cup sliced black olives, squeeze of lemon on top

Arrange the sliced and cut tomatoes on the plate. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Top with fresh chopped mint and dill, and high-quality, Greek feta. Drizzle with olive oil and squeeze of lemon (if using) and enjoy!