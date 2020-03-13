1  of  61
Closings and Delays
Meatless meal inspiration for your St. Patrick's Day dining

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a meatless alternative for a St. Patrick’s Day dinner, Chef John Slattery from ChefJohnSlattery.com joins us with a show-stopping mashed potato-stuffed cabbage pie. Then, we continue with another vegetarian meal, a protein-packed quinoa bowl with lots of healthy grains and the satisfying crunch of broccoli.

Mashed Potato-stuffed cabbage pie

INGREDIENTS
2 lb. russet potatoes, peeled, cut into 2″ pieces
1 tsp. kosher salt, divided, plus more
4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, divided
1 head of Savoy cabbage
3 thick-cut bacon slices (about 3 oz.), finely chopped
½ onion, thinly sliced
2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1 tsp. thyme leaves
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
2 large eggs
¾ cup heavy cream
1¼ cups coarsely shredded sharp cheddar, preferably Irish
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 400°F. Place potatoes in a medium pot, pour in cold water to cover, and season with salt. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and cook until potatoes are fork-tender, 20-25 minutes. Drain and return potatoes to pot; add 2 Tbsp. butter.
Meanwhile, trim very base of cabbage, then pull off outer leaves, being careful not to tear them, until you have 10 total. Cut out any tough ribs; discard. Cook leaves in a large pot of boiling salted water until tender, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl of ice water and let cool. Transfer to clean kitchen towels and pat dry. Thinly slice remaining cabbage.
Cook bacon in a 10″-diameter ovenproof skillet, preferably cast-iron, over medium, stirring occasionally, until bacon is beginning to crisp, about 6 minutes. Add sliced cabbage and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and starting to caramelize (vegetables will be golden brown), 20-25 minutes. Add vinegar, scraping up browned bits, then mix in thyme, pepper, and ½ tsp. salt. Remove from heat.
Mash potatoes with a potato masher until soft. Whisk eggs and cream in a small bowl, then add to potatoes and mash to combine. Add bacon mixture, cheese, and ½ tsp. salt and mix well. Taste and add more salt if needed. Wipe out and reserve skillet.
Break up 1 Tbsp. butter into smaller pieces and dot around reserved skillet. Line with a single layer of cabbage leaves, overlapping slightly and allowing them to hang over edges of skillet. Scrape in potato mixture and spread out to the edges, flattening out evenly with a rubber spatula. Fold overhanging leaves up and over filling and top with more cabbage leaves, overlapping them slightly to create a single layer. Break up remaining 1 Tbsp. butter and dot over top.
Roast cabbage pie until lightly browned, 30-35 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes before cutting into wedges.

