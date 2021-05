BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) - Officials celebrated the Lampson Brook Farm in Belchertown as a newly designated historical site.

A bill sponsored by Senator Lesser was signed into law by Governor Baker in January for the permanent protection and stewardship. According to a news release sent to 22News from Senator Eric Lesser's office, the law allows for the permanent protection of the five separate parcels that make up the approximate 430-acre historic site known as the Lampson Brook Farm.