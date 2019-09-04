Meet a family of corn snakes and hear about The Zoo in Forest Park’s discount days

(Mass Appeal) – Say hello to Pumpkin, Snow, and their babies! Caroline Adams and Brooke Johnson from The Zoo in Forest Park introduce us to this slithering squad.

The Zoo in Forest Park is offering discount days for residents of local towns. Town Days at The Zoo permit residents of specific towns to visit The Zoo for ½ price admission during regular business hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting). A valid ID is required for proof of residency. The special days are listed as events on The Zoo Facebook page as well as on their website: https://www.forestparkzoo.org/application/files/8615/6658/2238/September_Calendar.pdf

The Zoo is also offering fall educational programs for kids; First Encounters, for ages 36 months and younger, Mammals, Mud, and More for ages 3-5 years old, and After-School Safari for ages 6-13.

For more information, visit their website at www.forestparkzoo.org.