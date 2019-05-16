Meet a sweet dog named Candy, our Pet of the Week!

Meet Candy! She’s a Dixie Dog who came up to the northeast from Texas. This sweet girl has a lovely personality and will smile when she’s happy. Candy takes other dogs on a case-by-case basis, and we don’t know her history with cats, but we can look into that if you have a feline at your house. Candy is a great first dog for someone without dog experience, but she will need some help with her house training…she’s not quite there yet. Candy loves a good walk as much as a good snuggle and she’s waiting to meet her new person or family at our Springfield Adoption Center.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=41643351#!/

Upcoming Events:

Barks & Brews 2019 is coming on Sunday, June 23! Tickets on sale.

Dakin Humane Society’s Barks & Brews returns to Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton on Sunday, June 23 from 1-4pm, with a special VIP preview hour starting at noon. If you’re over 21, love dogs and quality brews, don’t miss this fundraiser for Dakin animals! Bring your dog and enjoy the Splash Zone, HydroDog’s dog bathing, nail trims, dog training sessions, pet treats, 3 food trucks and more! General admission tickets are $30, VIP admission is $75. Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/2USMKh9

See your Nick’s Nursery gift matched – Now through May 17

Kitten season is coming…and we’re gearing up Nick’s Nursery to help the most at-risk kittens get well and on the road to adoption! Nick’s Nursery is New England’s first kitten intensive care unit, and it’s time to stock the shelves for the summer season. We’ve got an Amazon Wish List put together with much-needed items to treat these orphan babies (https://amzn.to/2uO1P72), and now through May 17, when you purchase items from this list, your items will be matched up to $2,000 by generous supporters Jan and Bernadette Piepul of Springfield! Help these tiny kitties find big, bright futures!

