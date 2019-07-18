Meet Eleven, our Pet of the Week and adopt a discounted guinea pig at Dakin!

Sweet squeaky Eleven the guinea pig is looking for a new home. Lee Chambers introduces is to her and also tells us about a discount special on guinea pigs running through this weekend!

Pet Stats

Name: Eleven

Breed: Guinea pig

Age: 1 year

Sex: Female

Color: Buff & white

Background

Eleven is one cool guinea pig. Not only is she named for a character from “Stranger Things,” she has the coolest Mohawk that goes all down her body, from her head all down her back! Like most guinea pigs, she enjoys her out-of-cage-time and it is closely supervised so she won’t chew wires or cords…or escape! Eleven enjoys being held and cuddled, and she has lived with other pets in the house (cats, dogs, other guinea pigs). Her person noted Eleven’s best qualities as being “fun, quirky and sweet.” Come meet her in Springfield.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=42087546#/

Upcoming Events:

Guinea Pigs…We Got ‘Em! 50% Off Guinea Pig Adoption Fees Through Sunday, July 21! Lots of guinea pigs have been brought to Dakin recently, and we want them to find homes, so we’re reducing their adoption fee by 50% now through Sunday. Guinea pigs are fun, interactive pets, especially for people who aren’t ready to take on a dog or a cat as a pet. Come see our guinea pigs at both our Springfield and Leverett locations. Take a peek at who’s here: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet1.html#/

Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn – Saturday, August 24 at 12pm in Phillipston, MA

Join us for the first annual Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn in Phillipston, MA. This is a kid-friendly end of summer event that you can enjoy with the whole family – dogs included! A special thanks goes to our hosts: Moon Hill Brewing Co. and Red Apple Farm for supporting our mission of helping pets in need and the people who love them. Activities and features include tie-dying a doggy bandana, face painting, pet caricatures, live music and lawn games! For more info visit https://www.facebook.com/events/869830270061669/

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org