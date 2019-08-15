Meet Fernandoes, a sweet, special needs lap cat from Dakin Humane Society

Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society introduces us to a 7 year old, sweet one-eyed cat looking for a new home.

Fernandoes was abandoned by his family and brought to Dakin by a neighbor, but abandonment hasn’t tainted his love of people. His foster said he’s a big smooch, so affectionate in every way. He’s a lap cat extraordinaire, likes to babble, and enjoys playing with those time tested toys, the feather, ball and paper. When visitors arrive, he greets them cordially and they’ll be smitten with his rugged good looks. And when you go to visit him and open his cage, you’ll see how this guy just radiates love. Don’t delay. This sweet boy is sure to steal many hearts.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/fernandoes-42068914.html

Other Happenings:

Dakin is offering dog grooming services! – Get your dog looking fly! Grooming your dog is great for their general health and well-being, and now Dakin offers grooming at our Springfield Adoption Center! If your pup weighs 45 pounds or less, he or she can be transformed by Carol White, who is grooming dogs for fees starting at $45! Half the proceeds go to helping animals at Dakin. Grooming sessions are by appointment only and only during daytime hours, so call Carol at (413) 592-1775. For more information about grooming services, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-grooming.html

Mutts & Mimosas is September 22 at Quonquont Farm in Whately – Early bird tickets are now available for $50 for our 7th annual Mutts & Mimosas event! Bring your 4-footed or 2-footed best friend (or both) and join us at lovely Quonquont Farm for a day of dog-centric fun. This year we’ll be holding the Dakin Humane Awards at Mutts & Mimosas – see who will be honored for their efforts on behalf of animals and people! You’ll also be able to enjoy a delicious catered brunch (vegetarian), an optional gourmet dog meal, agility dog training, pet caricatures, a fun raffle for top prizes, and much more. Mutts & Mimosas is a must-do Dakin event. Don’t miss out! For more info, and to order tickets, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/mutts-and-mimosas.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org