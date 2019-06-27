Meet Lucky Lu, our Pet of the Week!

Lucky Lu is a mature Cocker Spaniel looking for a special home that will give her a little extra pampering. Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society introduces us to this cuddly dog.

Name: Lucky Lu

Breed: Cocker Spaniel

Age: 10 years

Sex: Female

Color: Brown

Background

Lucky Lu will truly be lucky when she finally finds a new home…could it be yours? This sweet lady came to us recently. Her person described her as being laid back, shy and timid toward strangers, but very affectionate once she gets to know you. Lu needs to be the only dog in her home, and we don’t know her history with cats, but our staff can check that for you. Lu loves to cuddle and play, and she loves company. Lu will need ongoing vet care for her ears (she gets chronic ear infections). Our staff can explain her medical status. Come meet Lu at our Springfield Adoption Center.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=41919169#!/

Other Events

Dakin Partnered with Other Animal Welfare Organizations to Help Nearly 200 Dogs in Hoarding Situation in New Jersey – 8 Dogs Brought to Springfield Adoption Center

A couple of weeks ago a story about nearly 200 Parson Russell Terrier dogs (a slightly larger version of Jack Russell Terriers) in a hoarding situation in New Jersey, made national news. On June 11, the dogs were removed and brought to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey, where a team of Dakin staff members offered assistance in treating these dogs.

Our team brought back 8 of these dogs, and there are a few that are currently available for adoption. These dogs (who you can see on our website at https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html#!/) are adorable looking and will melt any heart. But they have serious issues that love alone will not cure.

They spent their lives locked in cages – some of the cages were rusted closed, because it had been so long since the dog had been let out of the cage. Because of this, they have a very hard time adjusting to change and new situations, so when you first meet them you probably won’t even be able to touch them. But don’t worry, you will never forget the first time that they trust you enough to let you pet them. It’s a commitment, and it will take a lot of patience and hard work, but in time they’ll get to know you. They will never be normal dogs, but every time you look into your dog’s eyes you will know that you have earned her trust, that hard work will be rewarded with a bond like no other.

The best way to get them adjusted in their new homes will be an ambassador dog who can show them the ropes! That’s why we are requiring them to go to a home that already has a calm and confident dog, of the opposite gender, in the home. It will be many months, or even years, of struggling with house training and learning to trust. No matter how much you love them, you can’t rush them. Your reward will be seeing your dog learn about the world, trust, and love – things they have never experienced before. If you have the skills and patience to create a safe space for one of these dogs, let’s talk!