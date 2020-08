(Mass Appeal) – We took a virtual trip to the Roger Williams Park Zoo today with Andrea Stein, who introduced us to Max, an Argentine black and white tegu.

Max is a full grown, tegu that’s about 4 feet long. He has a forked tongue that is used to smell things … you’ll see he’s very curious!

According to Stein, the Zoo is open! There is timed ticketing, so go online to RWPZoo.org to reserve your spot.