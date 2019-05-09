Meet Merlin, an adoptable guinea pig who loves his giraffe bed!

This young male guinea pig is full of personality! Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society introduces us to Merlin, who comes with his beloved giraffe-shaped bed.

Pet Stats

Name: Merlin

Breed: Guinea pig

Age: 1 year

Sex: Male

Color: Black & white

Background

Merlin is a staff favorite, and when you meet him, you’ll know why! This little guy is so cute and personable, plus he sleeps in a special giraffe bed that will go home with him! Guinea pigs like Merlin need a spacious habitat filled with hiding and happing spots, things to climb on, safe wood to chew and guinea pig toys. Their diets consist of grass hay and small amounts of timothy pellets. They love red pepper, kale, mustard greens, dandelion greens and other leafy greens. When Merlin sees these snacks headed his way, he’ll let out a loud “wheeeeet wheeeeeet!” just for you. Come meet him at our Springfield Adoption Center.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=41596857#!/

Upcoming Events:

See your Nick’s Nursery gift matched – Now through May 17

Kitten season is coming…and we’re gearing up Nick’s Nursery to help the most at-risk kittens get well and on the road to adoption! Nick’s Nursery is New England’s first kitten intensive care unit, and it’s time to stock the shelves for the summer season. We’ve got an Amazon Wish List put together with much-needed items to treat these orphan babies (https://amzn.to/2uO1P72), and now through May 17, when you purchase items from this list, your items will be matched up to $2,000 by generous supporters Jan and Bernadette Piepul of Springfield! Help these tiny kitties find big, bright futures!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org

