Meet Moosetracks, a sweet guinea pig looking for a new home

(Mass Appeal) Meet Moosetracks! She’s a calm, lettuce-loving guinea pig available at Dakin Humane Society. Lee Chambers introduces us to this adoptable pet and shares information about an upcoming fundraiser.

Breed: Guinea Pig

Age: 3 years

Sex: Female

Color: Multi

Background

Moosetracks is a 3-year old female guinea pig who’s seeking a spacious habitat filled with hiding and hopping spots, things to climb on, safe wood to chew…and YOU! Guinea pig diets consist of grass hay and small amounts of timothy pellets. They love red pepper, kale, mustard greens, dandelion greens and other leafy greens. When they see these snacks headed their way, they will let out a loud “wheeeeet wheeeeeet!” just for you. Come meet Moosetracks at our Springfield Adoption Center.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/snowball-w-oreo-42370369.html

Other Happenings:

Toasted Owl Gives a Hoot Halloween Fun Run – Sunday, October 27 – Race starts at 10:30am in downtown Northampton

The Toasted Owl Fun Run is a Halloween tradition around here, and once again the run will raise money for Dakin’s animals and programs.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to bring their dogs on a non-retractable leash

Registration is $35 and is now available by visiting https://www.dakinhumane.org/toasted-owl-run.html

Register by October 16 to get a free race t-shirt.

Great features for this year’s race:

Teambuilding for fundraising

Chip timing for accuracy (runners only)

There will be prizes for all race brackets and for creative Halloween costumes

For all info, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/toasted-owl-run.html

Dakin’s Community Spay/Neuter Clinic – Now Booking with Shorter Wait Times

Due to the popular demand for high quality affordable spay/neuter surgery, Dakin’s Community Spay/Neuter Clinic, located at our Springfield Adoption Center, has added a second surgical team so clients aren’t waiting as long for their appointments! Our Spay/Neuter Clinic opened 10 years ago and we have performed over 89,000 surgeries, making us one of New England’s leading spay/neuter providers. There are very real advantages to spaying/neutering your cat or dog, including:

Spayed/neutered pets are more affectionate companions and exhibit fewer behavior problems, such as aggression, spraying urine in your home (urine marking), and embarrassing humping (sexual) behavior

Spayed/neutered pets are less likely to roam, run away, attract other animals or get into fights

Certain cancers of the reproductive organs are eliminated, and the chance of breast cancers in both cats and dogs are significantly lowered, as is the chance of prostate disease and rectal cancer

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org