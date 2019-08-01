Meet our Pet of the Week and learn about discount small animal adoptions

Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society introduces us to Hobbes, a 3 year old guinea pig looking for a new home. Dakin has lots of small animals right now and they are discounting adoptions through Sunday.

Hobbes

Breed: Guinea Pig

Age: 3 years

Sex: Male

Color: Brown and white

Background

Hobbes has a cage mate named – of course – Calvin, and they need to be go home together. Calvin is also a 3-year old male guinea pig, and the two of them are great friends. Guinea pigs like this pair need a spacious habitat filled with hiding and happing spots, things to climb on, safe wood to chew and guinea pig toys. Their diets consist of grass hay and small amounts of timothy pellets. They love red pepper, kale, mustard greens, dandelion greens and other leafy greens. When they see these snacks headed their way, they will let out a loud “wheeeeet wheeeeeet!” just for you. Come meet Calvin & Hobbes at our Springfield Adoption Center.

Hobbes’ profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/hobbes-42327905.html

Calvin’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/calvin-42327893.html

Other Happenings:

Small Animals…We Got them! 50% Off Adoption Fees for “Smalls” Through Sunday, August 4!

Lots of small animals have been brought to Dakin recently, and we want them to find homes, so we’re reducing their adoption fee by 50% now through Sunday. “Smalls” are animals that are not dogs/puppies or cats/kittens and include rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, rats, mice, hamsters, ferrets and chinchillas (based on availability). “Smalls” are fun, interactive pets, especially for people who aren’t ready to take on a dog or a cat as a pet. Come see our guinea pigs at both our Springfield and Leverett locations. Take a peek at who’s here: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet1.html#/

Dakin Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Day of Online Giving

In 1969 Dakin opened its first shelter in Greenfield, and this is our 50th anniversary year. Plus we’re celebrating the 10th anniversary of our arrival in Springfield. So many of you in the Pioneer Valley (and beyond) have helped animals by supporting our programs at Dakin, and we hope you can help us carry the journey onward. Today, August 1, is our Dakin Day of Giving, and we hope you can make a gift online to help us toward our goal of $15,000 in honor of these anniversaries. Together we will continue to build a more humane community. Please visit this page to make a gift today: https://www.dakinhumane.org/news-full/dakin-celebrates-50-years.html