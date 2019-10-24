Meet our Pet of the Week Cole, a lap cat with a desk job!

(Mass Appeal) –

Lee Chambers from the Dakin Humane Society introduces us to handsome Cole!

He’s not just a regular cat, he’s an office assistant at Dakin. He is not a terribly uptight business-type fellow, in fact he’s a real mush when his office partner arrives in the morning. He meows every so sweetly to be picked up and begins the day by purring happily in her lap. As much as he loves his office mate, Cole would like to retire and find a nice home to live in where he can unleash his incredible charm for a special person or family. He is currently taking meetings at our Springfield location.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/cole-42836543.html

Other Happenings:

Vaccine & Microchip Clinics Every Saturday at 9am at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center

We offer a variety of vaccines (rabies, distemper, feline leukemia, Lyme Disease and more), flea and tick preventives, tests and microchipping at our weekly Clinic starting at 9am every Saturday in Springfield. We treat the first 40 dogs/cats in line for affordable fees, like:

$12 – Rabies vaccination (dog and cat)

$12 – Distemper vaccination (dog and cat)

$20 – Microchip identification (dog and cat; includes registration)

$15 – Deworming (cat; dog fees depend on weight)

For a full list of our services and fees, visit: https://www.dakinhumane.org/vaccine-clinics-and-services.html

Dakin is offering dog grooming services! – Get your dog looking fly! Grooming your dog is great for their general health and well-being, and now Dakin offers grooming at our Springfield Adoption Center! If your pup weighs 45 pounds or less, he or she can be transformed by Carol White. Choose from:

Full package: starts at $45 and includes bath, dry, haircut, nail trim and ear cleaning

Bath package: starts at $30 and includes bath, dry, nail trim, ear cleaning

Half the proceeds go to helping animals at Dakin. Grooming sessions are by appointment only and only during daytime hours, so call Carol at (413) 592-1775. For more information about grooming services, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-grooming.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org