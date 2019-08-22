Meet our Pets of The Week!

(Mass Appeal)- Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society introduces us to her “Spice Girls” named Caraway and Tarragon. This bonded pair of bunnies is looking to hop into a new home.

Pet Stats

Name: Caraway & Tarragon

Breed: Havana Rabbits (both)

Age: 1 year (both)

Sex: Spayed female (both)

Color: Black (both)

Background

Caraway and Tarragon used to be very timid but have made remarkable progress in sociability recently. They will take some time to warm up, so you should approach them calmly and pet them once they have come to know you. Apple branches are their favorite chew toy! Like most rabbits, these girls love their leafy greens and it’s especially important to give them kale and strawberries to help them build up Vitamin D! Come meet these two at our Springfield Adoption Center.

These pets’ profiles:

Caraway: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/caraway-w-tarragon-41285486.html

Tarragon: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/tarragon-w-caraway-41285482.html

Other Happenings:

Vaccine & Microchip Clinics Every Saturday at 9am at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center

We offer a variety of vaccines (rabies, distemper, feline leukemia, Lyme Disease and more), flea and tick preventives, tests and microchipping at our weekly Clinic starting at 9am every Saturday in Springfield. We treat the first 40 dogs/cats in line for affordable fees, like:

$12 – Rabies vaccination (dog and cat)

$12 – Distemper vaccination (dog and cat)

$20 – Microchip identification (dog and cat; includes registration)

$15 – Deworming (cat; dog fees depend on weight)

For a full list of our services and fees, visit: https://www.dakinhumane.org/vaccine-clinics-and-services.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org