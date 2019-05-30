Meet Prince, our Pet of the Week who is looking for a new castle to call his own

Bow down to your Prince! Lee Chambers introduces us to this royal dog who needs a new home.

Name: Prince

Breed: Long coat Chihuahua mix

Age: 3 years

Sex: Male

Color: White with brown and black

This little fellow is a bit deceiving. He may want you to think that he’s docile and shy, but he’s actually a ruler seeking a person to rule. Prince is a dog who won’t be perfect for everyone. For a start, he needs a home without kids or other dogs because he will want to be the center of your attention. He hasn’t lived with other dogs yet, so if you have a dog already, we can arrange for a meet and greet between them. Prince has a strong personality and will let you know when he wants to be petted and fed. He will need to be watched when you let people into your home. Prince is the type who wants to be closely bonded with his person, and it’s best if his person has some experience with a strong-willed pet whose behavior will have to be managed. If you can set rules and boundaries for this guy, he’ll be a fun addition to your life and will show his devotion. Come meet him at our Springfield Adoption Center.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=40340382#!/

Barks & Brews 2019 is coming on Sunday, June 23! Tickets on sale.

Dakin Humane Society’s Barks & Brews returns to Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton on Sunday, June 23 from 1-4pm, with a special VIP preview hour starting at noon. If you’re over 21, love dogs and quality brews, don’t miss this fundraiser for Dakin animals! Bring your dog and enjoy the Splash Zone, HydroDog’s dog bathing, nail trims, dog training sessions, pet treats, fun vendors, 3 food trucks and more! General admission tickets are $30, VIP admission is $75. Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/2USMKh9

Donations Needed for Dakin’s Pet Food Aid Program – We’re seeking dry dog food for Dakin’s Pet Food Aid Program. This program has been in place for several years to ensure that people have a place to turn when their dogs and cats need food, and that families stay together. The food is distributed at area food bank programs, senior centers, and both Dakin locations. If you have dry dog food you can contribute, please bring it to either our Springfield or Leverett locations. If you’d like to order it online, you can visit our Amazon Wish List at https://amzn.to/2JJUelA

Thank you for being a hero by keeping pets and people together! For more info about the Pet Food Aid Program, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/pet-food-aid.html



