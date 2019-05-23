Meet Professor Daffodil, our Pet of the Week!

Meet Professor Daffodil, PhD! She’s looking to hop into a new home. Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society is here to introduce us to this smart-sounding bunny!

Name: Professor Daffodil, PhD

Breed: Rex Mini English Spot

Age: 2 years

Sex: Female

Color: White with brown spots

Background

Say hello to Professor Daffodil, PhD! She’s an adorable 2 year old Mini Rex English Spot rabbit who has already been spayed. Like most rabbits, she’s very smart and interactive with people, and loves to have some time outside her cage to run around and kick up her feet (that’s called doing a binkie!) in a carefully supervised setting. Dakin has LOTS of pet rabbits looking for homes right now!

Surprising facts about rabbits as pets:

You can litterbox train a rabbit pretty easily! Provide them with a box and put hay in it…they’ll know what to do!

Rabbits are pretty smart, and they will bond strongly with their person or people

They groom themselves more than cats

Rabbits love to play games that include running, and picking up (and tossing) toys! Give them a series of tubes to run through and they’ll have a blast

They’re shy by nature. When you first bring them home, be quiet and move slowly to make them feel safer

They should be allowed time outside their cages (which must be kept indoors) every day. You can even introduce them to a resident cat or dog, but be very careful about supervising their time together

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=41321302#!/

Other Events

Vaccine & Microchip Clinics Every Saturday at 9am at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center

We offer a variety of vaccines (rabies, distemper, feline leukemia, Lyme Disease and more), flea and tick preventives, tests and microchipping at our weekly Clinic starting at 9am every Saturday in Springfield. We treat the first 40 dogs/cats in line for affordable fees, like:

$12 – Rabies vaccination (dog and cat)

$12 – Distemper vaccination (dog and cat)

$20 – Microchip identification (dog and cat; includes registration)

$15 – Deworming (cat; dog fees depend on weight)

For a full list of our services and fees, visit: https://www.dakinhumane.org/vaccine-clinics-and-services.html

Dakin is offering dog grooming services now! – Get your dog looking fly for springtime! Grooming your dog is great for their general health and well-being, and now Dakin offers grooming at our Springfield Adoption Center! If your pup weighs 45 pounds or less, he or she can be transformed by Carol White, who is grooming dogs for fees starting at $45! Half the proceeds go to helping animals at Dakin. Grooming sessions are by appointment only and only during daytime hours, so call Carol at (413) 592-1775. For more information about grooming services, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-grooming.html

