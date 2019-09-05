1  of  2
Meet Reeve, our Pet of the Week and don’t miss Mutts & Mimosas!

(Mass Appeal) – Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society introduces us to Reeve, a young cat who is very friendly but feeling a bit camera-shy.

Pet Stats
Name: Reeve
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 8 months
Sex: Female
Color: White with brown tabby

Background

Meet Reeve, international kitty of mystery! This pretty girl was found as a stray, so we don’t know anything about her background, but we can tell you that she’s super friendly and lives in a colony room at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center. Reeve is bright eyed, curious, and loves to be petted. She would be a lovely addition to any home, so come meet her and shake paws. You’re sure to fall in love.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/reeve-42600699.html

Other Happenings:

Mutts & Mimosas 2019 – Sunday, September 22 from 11am-2pm at Quonquont Farm, Whately, MA
A fun day in a gorgeous setting with your dog by your side! Enjoy a gourmet vegetarian brunch by Seth Mias Catering while sipping Mimosas (or other fresh drinks). We’ll be giving out the Dakin Humane Awards as well, so don’t miss out!

Human fun:
Gift raffles
Live music
Dog-centric vendors on display
Dog training demonstration
Dog caricaturist
Hiking woodland trails

Dog fun:
Apple bobbing contest
Dog reiki
Hiking woodland trails

Ticket prices are $60 per person and include a delicious vegetarian brunch catered by Seth Mias. Optional dog meal available for $10. Get your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mutts-mimosas-2019-tickets-63239079790

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org

