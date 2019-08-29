Meet Shadow, our Pet of the Week

(Mass Appeal)- Shadow is an energetic little fellow looking for a new home. Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society introduces us to him.

Name: Shadow

Breed: Schipperke

Age: 10 years

Sex: Male

Color: Black

Background

Shadow is a Schipperke, which is a breed that originated in The Netherlands. These dogs are known for their stubborn and mischievous personalities, and they’re very curious. Shadow needs to be kept busy (if he isn’t, he’s a big fan of shredding tissues…just so you know!) and he has lots of energy despite being 10 years old. He needs a home that can meet his needs for exercise and mental stimulation. He’s good with other dogs, but we don’t know about his history with cats (ask our staff, they’ll look into that). Shadow needs help perfecting his housetraining (he’s almost there). He’s a terrific first dog for someone new to canine care. This handsome boy is at our Springfield Adoption Center.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/shadow-42556804.html

Other Happenings:

Mutts & Mimosas 2019 – Sunday, September 22 from 11am-2pm at Quonquont Farm, Whately, MA

A fun day in a gorgeous setting with your dog by your side! Enjoy a gourmet vegetarian brunch by Seth Mias Catering while sipping Mimosas (or other fresh drinks). We’ll be giving out the Dakin Humane Awards as well, so don’t miss out!

Human fun:

Gift raffles

Live music

Dog-centric vendors on display

Dog training demonstration

Dog caricaturist

Hiking woodland trails

Dog fun:

Apple bobbing contest

Dog reiki

Hiking woodland trails

Ticket prices are $50 per person now through September 2, when they go to $60 per person. Optional dog meal available for $10. Get your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mutts-mimosas-2019-tickets-63239079790

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org