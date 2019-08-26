Meet some unusual varieties of squash and learn how to make a classic New England side dish

(Mass Appeal) – Connie Adams from the Yellow Stonehouse Farm joined us in the kitchen to show us some unusual squash varieties and how to incorporate them into a classic New England side dish – succotash.
First, Adams showed us some uncommon squashes, like the avocado squash, the gray grilling squash, and zeypher squash. She mentioned squashes have important minerals our diets need and that many times, squashes can be simply brushed with olive oil and grilled or sauteed.
Next, she showed us a classic New England side dish, succotash. The succotash has zeypher squash, beans, corn – and is topped with bacon. The recipe is below:
Ingredients
- 2 cooked ears of corn
- 1-2 cups of cooked yellow squash
- 1-2 cup cooked bush beans
- 1 small minced onion
- 1 Tbls olive oil
- 1/4 cup light cream or half & half
- 2 minced sage leaves
- 2-3 tablespoons of chicken broth
- 2 shakes ground nutmeg
- 1 piece cooked bacon
- 2 shakes chipotle pepper
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Heat oil in good sized sauce pan and sauté onion until soft and fragrant. Do not brown.
- Remove corn kernels from the cob, chop squash and beans into ½ inch pieces. Add all to the pan and stir to combine. Add a touch more oil to keep from sticking, if necessary. Cook till heated through.
- Add broth and sage and bring to a low simmer. Add ½ the cream and stir – do not scald – for 2-3 minutes. Add remaining cream only if the mixture is too thick. Add remaining seasonings and bacon and stir to combine. Then remove from heat for a couple of minutes to thicken, and serve.