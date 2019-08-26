Meet some unusual varieties of squash and learn how to make a classic New England side dish

(Mass Appeal) – Connie Adams from the Yellow Stonehouse Farm joined us in the kitchen to show us some unusual squash varieties and how to incorporate them into a classic New England side dish – succotash.

First, Adams showed us some uncommon squashes, like the avocado squash, the gray grilling squash, and zeypher squash. She mentioned squashes have important minerals our diets need and that many times, squashes can be simply brushed with olive oil and grilled or sauteed.

Next, she showed us a classic New England side dish, succotash. The succotash has zeypher squash, beans, corn – and is topped with bacon. The recipe is below:

Ingredients

2 cooked ears of corn

1-2 cups of cooked yellow squash

1-2 cup cooked bush beans

1 small minced onion

1 Tbls olive oil

1/4 cup light cream or half & half

2 minced sage leaves

2-3 tablespoons of chicken broth

2 shakes ground nutmeg

1 piece cooked bacon

2 shakes chipotle pepper

Salt & pepper to taste