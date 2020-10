(Mass Appeal) – It’s International Sloth Day, so we’ve decided to take a trip to Lupa Zoo and learn more about these curious creatures. Stan Lupa, director of education, told us everything we ever wondered about sloths.

According to Lupa, Speedy is female and seven years old. Her slow movements help her in the wild, making her less able to detect.

Sloths love hanging out all day and are not very good at walking; they can, however, swim quite well.