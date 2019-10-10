Meet Stanley the Skunk from the Roger Williams Park Zoo

(Mass Appeal) – Our friends Diane Nahabedian and Jen Rudolph from the Roger Williams Park Zoo joined us in Studio 1A with a friend named Stanley the Skunk – thankfully his stinker has been removed!

According to Rudolph, Stanley is three years old and loves to forage for food. Skunks are actually good for our gardens because they eat grubs and other insects that can be considered pests.

Nahabedian noted that the amazing Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is in full swing through Nov. 3. The pumpkins are plentiful and very artistic. For tickets and more information please visit rwpzoo.org.