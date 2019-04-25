Meet Suzie, our pet of the week and learn how you can snuggle some puppies this Saturday!

Suzie is a 6 year old English Setter mix. Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society introduces us to this sweet dog, and tells us how we can help Dakin by playing with some puppies on Saturday!

Suzie is a Dixie Dog who is newly-arrived in the northeast! She takes other dogs on a case-by-case basis, so if you have a dog, you should bring them to Dakin in Springfield to meet Suzie before deciding whether or not to welcome her into your family. We don’t know her history with cats but can check that. Suzie would be a terrific first dog for someone unfamiliar with having a dog for a pet. She has a calm spirit and an easy-going personality (big plus…she’ll be a fabulous walking buddy for you). Come meet her in Springfield.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=41351407#!/



Upcoming Events:

Puppy Pop-Up – This Saturday, April 27 from 2-4pm at 171 Union Street in Springfield

Help socialize our puppies and grab a few cuddles of your own! A 20-minute small group socialization session with a litter of puppies is just $25 per person and helps shape these puppies into confident, social, friendly dogs. What’s even better is that every dollar raised will go directly to help Dakin animals! To sign up for your session, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/952250415166147/

See your Nick’s Nursery gift matched – starting Monday, April 29

Kitten season is coming…and we’re gearing up Nick’s Nursery to help the most at-risk kittens get well and on the road to adoption! Nick’s Nursery is New England’s first kitten intensive care unit, and it’s time to stock the shelves for the summer season. We’ve got an Amazon Wish List put together with much-needed items to treat these orphan babies (https://amzn.to/2uO1P72), and from April 29 through May 19, when you purchase items from this list, your items will be matched up to $2,000 by generous supporters Jan and Bernadette Piepul of Springfield! Help these tiny kitties find big, bright futures!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org

