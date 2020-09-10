Meet the 16-year-old New Hampshire teen who just swam the English Channel

(Mass Appeal) – Just over one week ago, Springfield New Hampshire teen Vera Rivard stepped in the 64 degree English Channel and swam it successfully in just over 14 hours. She joins us today to share her experience.

Rivard wore a regular one-piece bathing suit and could not get out of the water or touch any flotation device while she swam; she even ate while treading water.

Rivard began open water swimming around the age of 10 and soon outpaced family members, who picked up a kayak to keep up with her.