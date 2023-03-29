(MASS APPEAL) – We are honored to introduce you to the amazing women who have been nominated for our 2023 Remarkable Women Campaign. 22News looks forward to recognizing the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

These incredible women have been nominated by the community for the outstanding work they do and we’re here to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments. We’ll be getting a chance to sit down with each of the finalist to learn more about them, hear their stories and what makes them truly remarkable.

Joan Quinn

We start the introductions of the four finalists in our Remarkable Women campaign by meeting Joan Quinn. Joan learned the art of making wigs in the 1960’s at her first job – Steiger’s in downtown Springfield – and that skill has been a blessing throughout her life and she is now using her skills to help women who have lost their hair battling cancer.

Kathy Picard

Our next remarkable women finalist is Kathy Picard. Her personal story has motivated her to get involved with the community and to bring awareness and support for child sexual abuse victims and survivors.

Doris Beauregard-Shecrallah

The next finalist in our Remarkable Women campaign is Doris Beauregard-Shecrallah of Wilbraham. Her husband, Springfield Police Officer Alain Beauregard was killed in the line of duty in November 1985 at just 29 years old. But her story of grief has also become one of advocacy.

Gloria Williams

The number of grandparents who are the primary caregivers for their grandchildren in the united states is rising. these older adults who are facing parenting again for the second time need help. That’s where our last remarkable women finalist Gloria Williams comes in.