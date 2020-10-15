Meet the first person to travel to all 7 continents in a wheelchair

(Mass Appeal) – World traveler Cory Lee has a unique perspective on all the places he’s visited; that’s because Lee has done all his traveling with and in a wheelchair. He joined us to talk about his adventures and to share some travel tips and inspiration.

Lee said his love for travel started when he was little, traveling to different spots with his mom, a teacher, during summer vacations. Now he’s a full blown world traveler and the first person to travel to all seven continents in a wheelchair.

To see and learn more about Cory Lee’s adventures, visit CurbFreeWithCoryLee.com.