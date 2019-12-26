Closings and Delays
Greenfield Community College

Meet the new animal at the Zoo in Forest Park that will by named after Danny

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – The Zoo in Forest Park came to studio 1A to introduce us to a new animal that they are naming after our Danny New. Brooke Johnson and Emily Bouwer brought in Danny New the dagus and a partridge – in honor of the holiday season, of course.

According to Bouwer, the dagus is in the rodent family and from South America. They are squirrelly and fun – just like Danny.

Johnson was holding the chukar partridge, which was friendly and loved being around people. The Zoo in Forest Park is currently closed for the winter, but will open up in the spring. You can learn more about them online at ForestParkZoo.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories