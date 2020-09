(Mass Appeal) – The New England Aquarium got a new resident – Tatoosh, a Giant Pacific Octopus! Senior Aquarist Bill Murphy joined us to teach us about this fascinating creature.

According to Murphy, this type of octopus can weigh up to 100 pounds and its eight arms move independently of each other.

He added that they are also extremely intelligent and they had to take special precautions so it wouldn’t escape at the tank.