(Mass Appeal) – Westfield teen Madison Curbelo auditioned for NBC’s “The Voice” and joined us to share the details of her experience.

Curbelo, who is currently studying at the Berklee College of Music, impressed the panel of all-star judges with her rendition of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.” Although she didn’t make it through to the next round, she did garner words of praise and encouragement from the judges.