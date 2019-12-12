Meet this Angel looking for a new home

(Mass Appeal) – Angel is a sweet male cat looking for a home this holiday season. Lee Chambers introduces us to this handsome fellow.

Pet Stats

Name: Angel

Breed: Cat

Age: 8

Sex: Male

Color: Black

Background

Angel is short for “angelic.” This handsome boy come to Dakin recently when his person passed away. He spent a few weeks with other people who noted that he is not good with young children, and should be with adults only, or maybe a home with older kids. Angel is friendly with family and visitors, and is an independent type who can also be a couch potato. He’s quiet and affectionate, but he shouldn’t be in a home with dogs. His best traits are that he’s super mellow, sweet and calm. Come meet him at Dakin in Springfield.

This animal’s profile page: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/angel-43400514.html

Upcoming Events/Other Topics:

Happy Neuter Year – Right now through December 31 you can book neuter surgery at Dakin for your male dog if he’s 24 pounds or less for a discounted fee of $125 (the regular fee is $175). The surgery can take place in 2019 or 2020, but it needs to be booked online by December 31. Here’s a link: https://www.dakinhumane.org/surgery-for-dogs.html

Get Your Dog Looking Sharp for the Holidays! -If your pup weighs 45 pounds or less, he or she can be transformed by Carol White, who is grooming dogs at our Springfield Adoption Center!

Full package (bath, dry, haircut, nail trim, ear cleaning) starts at $45

Bath package (bath, dry, nail trim, ear cleaning) starts at $30

Half the proceeds go to helping animals at Dakin. Grooming sessions are by appointment only and only during daytime hours, so call Carol at (413) 592-1775. Participating dogs are required to be up to date on rabies, distemper and parvovirus vaccinations. For more information about grooming services, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-grooming.html

