Meet two iguanas from Zoo in Forest Park

(Mass Appeal) – The Zoo in Forest Park came to visit us in Studio 1A today and brought with them two iguanas! Emily Bouwer and Brooke Johnson joined us with Sokka and Zuko.

Both animal were bred for the pet trade, which explains their vibrant colors. Both frisky lizards are herbivores and enjoy an occasional swim!

The Zoo in Forest Park has a few ways you can support them during the winter months. They are having a Dining to Donate event at Texas Roadhouse in Springfield and a Buy-Brick program, where you buy a brick that will be included in a new bridge they are building. As a bonus, the brick can be engraved with your name, your pet’s name or the name of a loved one. More information on these programs can be found at ForestParkZoo.org.