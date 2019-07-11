Meet Willow our Pet of the Week and learn about discounted rabbit adoptions

Dakin Humane Society has a bounty of bunnies available for discounted adoption fees through the weekend. Here to introduce us to a bunny named Willow is Lee Chambers.

Pet Stats

Name: Willow

Breed: Netherland/Dutch rabbit

Age: 7 months

Sex: Female

Color: White with black spots

Background

Say hello to Willow! She’s an adorable 7-month old rabbit. Like most rabbits, she’s very smart and interactive with people, and loves to have some time outside her cage to run around and kick up her feet (that’s called doing a binkie!) in a carefully supervised setting. Willow has a cage mate, another female named Dolce who’s a year old, and they need to go home together, as they’re pair-bonded, which makes them a 2-Fur-1 adoption fee. Dakin has LOTS of pet rabbits looking for homes right now, and from now through Sunday, their rabbit adoption fees are 50% off! Surprising facts about rabbits as pets:

You can litterbox train a rabbit pretty easily! Provide them with a box and put hay in it…they’ll know what to do!

Rabbits are pretty smart, and they will bond strongly with their person or people

They groom themselves more than cats

Rabbits love to play games that include running, and picking up (and tossing) toys! Give them a series of tubes to run through and they’ll have a blast

They’re shy by nature. When you first bring them home, be quiet and move slowly to make them feel safer

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=40813497#/

Other Events

Vaccine & Microchip Clinics Every Saturday at 9am at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center

We offer a variety of vaccines (rabies, distemper, feline leukemia, Lyme Disease and more), flea and tick preventives, tests and microchipping at our weekly Clinic starting at 9am every Saturday in Springfield. We treat the first 40 dogs/cats in line for affordable fees, like:

$12 – Rabies vaccination (dog and cat)

$12 – Distemper vaccination (dog and cat)

$20 – Microchip identification (dog and cat; includes registration)

$15 – Deworming (cat; dog fees depend on weight)

For a full list of our services and fees, visit: https://www.dakinhumane.org/vaccine-clinics-and-services.html

Donations Needed for Dakin’s Pet Food Aid Program – We’re seeking dry dog food for Dakin’s Pet Food Aid Program. This program has been in place for several years to ensure that people have a place to turn when their dogs and cats need food, and that families stay together. The food is distributed at area food bank programs, senior centers, and both Dakin locations. If you have dry dog food you can contribute, please bring it to either our Springfield or Leverett locations. If you’d like to order it online, you can visit our Amazon Wish List at https://amzn.to/2JJUelA Thank you for being a hero by keeping pets and people together! For more info about the Pet Food Aid Program, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/pet-food-aid.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org