Melha Shriners Feztival Trees at a new location this year

(Mass Appeal) – The Melha Shriners Feztival of Trees is one of the season’s most anticipated events – and this year it’s at a new location. Opening on Friday, Nov. 29, the Feztival of Trees will be taking place at the Clarion Hotel in West Springfield.

Shriners Dave Wolanin and Rob Aubin joined us to talk about the Feztival, which features more than 60 beautiful and creatively decorated trees. The Feztival also hosts a popular breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 1 and 8, with openings for the 8 a.m. seating. This year is also the first year for a low stimulation event on Tuesday, Dec. 3. There will be lighter lighting, no music and reservations with Santa to allow for children with special needs to have one-on-one time. Children with disabilities and their caregivers will have free admission this evening.

For more information or tickets, visit MelhaShriners.org. Proceeds from this event support the Shriners Hospital for Children.