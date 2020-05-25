Memorial Day: How remembering this day is more important than ever this year

(Mass Appeal) – Memorial Day is often marked with somber gatherings and patriotic parades, but this year due to the pandemic, things look a little different. Troy Henke, District Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, joined us today to talk about the continued significance of this day.

Henke provided an informative history of the day, noting the fact that it was not nationally recognized until 1971.

He said that marking this day continues to be important and can work to increase sense of community and bring people together.