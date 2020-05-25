Memorial Day: Top your hot dogs with this grilled pineapple jalapeno slaw

(Mass Appeal) – Hot dogs on the grill are a favorite cookout treat. While you have the grill fired up, why not use it to make a fruity relish with a bit of heat to top those dogs? Dan Whalen, Blogger from TheFoodInMyBeard.com joins us from his rooftop terrace for this recipe demonstration.
Pineapple jalapeno slaw
2 cups cubed pineapple
2 jalapenos, cut in half
1/2 a small onion, sliced into rounds
1 large pickle, diced
1 clove garlic, grated
2 tablespoons chopped dill
juice of one lime
salt and pepper
- Preheat grill to high heat.
- Skewer the onion, pineapple, and jalapenos, and brush with oil. Season with salt and pepper.
- Cook the skewers on high heat for about 5 minutes a side to char.
- Remove from heat and take the fruit and veggies off the skewers.
- Chop the grilled fruit and veg and add to a bowl with the remaining ingredients. Stir to combine.
- Serve on hot dogs.