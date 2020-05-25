Memorial Day: Top your hot dogs with this grilled pineapple jalapeno slaw

(Mass Appeal) – Hot dogs on the grill are a favorite cookout treat. While you have the grill fired up, why not use it to make a fruity relish with a bit of heat to top those dogs? Dan Whalen, Blogger from TheFoodInMyBeard.com joins us from his rooftop terrace for this recipe demonstration.

Pineapple jalapeno slaw

2 cups cubed pineapple

2 jalapenos, cut in half

1/2 a small onion, sliced into rounds

1 large pickle, diced

1 clove garlic, grated

2 tablespoons chopped dill

juice of one lime

salt and pepper