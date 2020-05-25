1  of  2
Memorial Day: Top your hot dogs with this grilled pineapple jalapeno slaw

(Mass Appeal) – Hot dogs on the grill are a favorite cookout treat. While you have the grill fired up, why not use it to make a fruity relish with a bit of heat to top those dogs? Dan Whalen, Blogger from TheFoodInMyBeard.com joins us from his rooftop terrace for this recipe demonstration.

Pineapple jalapeno slaw

2 cups cubed pineapple
2 jalapenos, cut in half
1/2 a small onion, sliced into rounds
1 large pickle, diced
1 clove garlic, grated
2 tablespoons chopped dill
juice of one lime
salt and pepper

  1. Preheat grill to high heat.
  2. Skewer the onion, pineapple, and jalapenos, and brush with oil. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Cook the skewers on high heat for about 5 minutes a side to char.
  4. Remove from heat and take the fruit and veggies off the skewers.
  5. Chop the grilled fruit and veg and add to a bowl with the remaining ingredients. Stir to combine.
  6. Serve on hot dogs.

