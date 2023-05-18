(Mass Appeal) – The military gallery at the Memorial Hall Museum is getting a complete redesign, and is set to open on May 20th, which also happens to be Armed Services Day. The exhibit looks at the people from our region who participated in and were impacted by our nation’s military conflicts. Ray Radigan, curator and Assistant Director of the Memorial Hall Museum, shares more on what you can expect.
Memorial Hall Museum recognizes Armed Forces Day with military exhibit
by: Patrick Berry
Posted:
Updated: