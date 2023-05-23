(MASS APPEAL) – As we continue the discussion of Mental Health Awareness Month, it’s important to know what resources are available to those in need. Joining me is Ashley Naginewicz, Behavioral Health Director, Licensed Clinician, to share more about their Mental Health Awareness Campaign.

If you or a loved on is in need of help call the Caring Health Clinic at (413) 739-1100 or visit their website caringhealth.org

The Caring Health Center has several location to best service the community, they can be found at the following locations in Springfield:

1049 Main Street

532 Sumner Avenue

860 Boston Road

