Mercedes-Benz to host a Car Wash Fundraiser this weekend

(Mass Appeal) – Mercedez-Benz of Springfield will hold a fundraising car wash to benefit a local family battling cancer. Here with details are Michelle Wirth and Chris Thibault.

The Chris Thibault Car Wash Fundraiser will take place on September 7th and 8th, from 11 AM – 4 PM at the dealership on 295 Burnett Road in Chicopee.

The weekend will be full of activities including a DJ, vendor tables, food, and raffles. There will also be a car show on Sunday from 10 AM – 4 PM.

Chris Thibault and his wife, Missy own a local production company called Chris Teebo Films. He is battling stage 4 cancer, has 3 young children and recently lost his brother to melanoma. See his story here. https://businesswest.com/blog/tag/chris-thibault/

Chris helped launch Mercedes-Benz of Springfield in this market and has helped countless other organizations in the area. He is a beloved member of the community and an immense talent.

The cost per vehicle is $20 and all proceeds will go to support Chris and his family. If you are not able to attend in person, donations can be made at www.mbspringfield.com/chris