BOSTON (WWLP) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Boston Division’s Merrimack Valley Transnational Organized Crime Task Force and the Lowell Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating fugitive Darasy S. Chhim, a member of the Lowell, Massachusetts based gang One Family Clique (OFC), and the Bloods. Chhim is wanted for his alleged role in a large-scale and long-running drug trafficking conspiracy in which 15 alleged gang members and associates were charged. Chhim is the only remaining fugitive and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone with information leading to Chhim’s location, arrest, and conviction.