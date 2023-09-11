(MASS APPEAL) – Michael Szwed Jewelers in Longmeadow offers a unique opportunity for their customers as they prepare for their annual trip to Antwerp, Belgium, the diamond capital of the world, to hand-select the finest conflict-free diamonds just for you. Joining me now Michael Szwed Jewelers is their store manager Jennifer Blais to share with us why this trip is such a great opportunity.

Michael Szwed Jewelers Antwerp Diamond Collection

Pre-Order Deadline: October 9th

They are accepting orders now through October 9th if you’d like to be a part of this year’s Antwirp Diamond Collection.

Visit michaelszwedjewelers.com for more information of visit them in person at 807 Williams Street in Longmeadow.

Sponsored by: Michael Szwed Jewelers