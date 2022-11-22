(Mass Appeal) – MiraVista Behavioral Health Center has created a partnership with Springfield College in an effort to support the emotional well-being of its students. Kim Lee, Chief of Creative Strategy and Development at MiraVista, Jack Vanasse, a Lieutenant with the Springfield College Police Department, and Steve Martel, a Springfield College Police Officer and Comfort Dog Handler, are here to explain.
