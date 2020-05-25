Mix up your Memorial Day cookout with delicious and unexpected cuts of meat

(Mass Appeal) – Many people consider Memorial Day the start of summer and what does that mean? Outdoor cooking! Jeff Katz of Arnold’s Meats joined us today to talk about unexpected cuts of meat that will sure to be a big hit at the BBQ.

Katz also shared a herbaceous topping for grilled flank steak – a lighter alternative to sweet and sticky barbecue sauces.

Jeff Katz’s Easy Chimichurri Sauce

1 cup flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon dry red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Pulse all ingredients in a food processor until combined. Store in the fridge – and note that it tastes even better on day two!