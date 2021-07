BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Springfield woman was sentenced in federal court in Boston for stealing more than $260,000 in government benefits.

Debbie Moore, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to five years of supervised release, with the first six months served under house arrest, and was ordered to pay restitution of $261,933. The government recommended a sentence of 18 months in prison. In September 2020, Moore pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money.