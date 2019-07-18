Money and energy saving yard work tips from CET

We are in the middle of summer and that means many of us are harvesting vegetables, planting summer blossoms, and mowing in our yards. Emily Gaylord from the Center of EcoTechnology joined us with yard work tips that save money, time, and energy.

Emily suggests using a push mower instead of a regular lawn mower – cut the grass and get a workout at the same time! Also, feel free to leave those grass clippings right on the lawn – free compost.

One other tip is to collect rainwater to water your plants and vegetables. No need to use the hose when Mother Nature provides it for free!