Monster Jam roars into town this weekend!

Monster Jam, the unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, most family-friendly motor sport in the world today will tear through Stafford Springs at Stafford Motor Speedway on July 20-21.

This year, there’s some sibling rivalry as Krysten and Ryan Anderson of the Gravedigger dynasty compete head to head.

With eight of the most intense Monster Jam trucks on site, Stafford Springs fans will witness a fierce battle for the win.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to a pre-event Pit Party where they can get up-close-and personal with the Monster Jam trucks and drivers, take photos and get autographs. The Pit Party will take place on Sunday, July 21 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The show takes place at Stafford Motor Speedway located at 55 West St. in Stafford Springs, CT on Saturday, July 20 at 1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 21 at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 and Pit Passes are $15. Tickets are available at the Stafford Motor Speedway box office, all Ticketmaster Retail Outlets, online at Ticketmaster.com or Charge by Phone at 800-745-3000.

Promotional consideration provided by Monster Jam.