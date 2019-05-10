Mother’s Day Gift Guide: A homemade brunch with help from Yankee Candle

Moms always love a handmade gift, so what could be better than making her breakfast in bed all by yourself? If you’re stuck at where to start, definitely head over to Yankee Candle Village – they have absolutely everything you need to make an amazing brunch. If Mom loves her sweets, there’s also an incredible selection of fudge – and popcorn!

Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield has an impressive array of baking mixes, baking pans, and colorful utensils – everything you need to get inspired for a brunch and everything you need to create it, too. If you are not into cooking, pick up Mom some popcorn from Popcornopolis (with both savory and sweet flavors) or decedant fudge.

Yankee Candle Village is located at 25 Greenfield Road, South Deerfield. Check the Facebook page, Facebook.com/YankeeCandleVillageMA for the most up-to-date information.