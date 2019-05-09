Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Update Mom’s fragrance profile with new scents for home and more

Yankee Candle Village is always coming up with new and creative scents. This spring, and just time from Mother’s Day, Yankee Candle has a new Brunch Collection with delicious scents like Belgian Waffle and White Strawberry Bellini. It’s a great time to update your mom’s fragrance profile, with fresh scents for the home and car – especially now that spring is in the air!

