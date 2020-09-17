Mountain View Restaurant offers family-friendly meals al fresco!

(Mass Appeal) – Mountain View Restaurant in Hampden has new ownership, recent renovations, and an outstanding menu! Lyndsay Bond Pelloso and Dave Hawley joined us with more.

Mountain View’s recently renovated kitchen churns out amazing food – like enormous pancakes, footlong hot dogs, and adult milkshakes.

They have a beautiful tent for outdoor dining and many options for diners – indoor, outdoor, take out, and call ahead to go.

Mountain View Restaurant’s address is 25 Allen St., Hampden. Their phone number is 413-566-5376 and their website is MtViewHampden.com. Hours of operation are Monday through Sunday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. for dining and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for ice cream.

