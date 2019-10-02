Mouthwatering Strawberry Pudding comes together in a snap

(Mass Appeal) – Tinky Weisblat joined us in the kitchen today to make an incredibly simple and delicious strawberry pudding. Tinky demonstrated the recipe to get everyone in the spirit for the upcoming charity pudding contest on Sunday, October 6, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Hawley Meeting House and Grove in Hawley.

Strawberry Pudding

4 cups fresh strawberries

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 1/3 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter

3/4 cup milk

1 egg

1 teaspoon

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the fruit in a medium-size casserole dish. Spread 3/4 cup of the sugar over it. In a bowl mix together the flour, remaining sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients until the mixture becomes crumbly. Beat the milk, egg, and vanilla together. Add the liquid ingredients to the dry ones, and mix just enough to moisten them throughout. Pour this batter over the fruit. Bake for about 45 minutes, until the top of the cake appears light brown and crispy.