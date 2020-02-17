Mr. Pickle and Friends: a unique story hour that celebrates our differences

(Mass Appeal) – Mr. Pickle and Friends is a drag story hour that takes place at the Holyoke Public Library and emphasizes inclusion and acceptance. Mr. Pickle joined us to tell us more about the story hour, which takes place the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

According to Mr. Pickle, the books that are read during the story hour underscore the message of acceptance and inclusion. Children who attend are also able to dress up if they wish and enjoy the story.

Mr. Pickle hopes to teach children to keep an open mind when meeting new people – whether they have a difference orientation, skin color or disability. For more information on the story hour, visit HolyokeLibrary.org.