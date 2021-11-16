Mulled wine & cider with health benefits

(Mass Appeal) – Tis the season for a nice, warm beverage with mulled spices. And what makes it even more delicious? The health benefits that these mulling spices have. Jonathan Evans from the Herbarium in Chicopee is joining us today with his special recipe!
Mulling spices
Cinnamon: anti-inflammatory and helps with blood sugar
Nutmeg: analgesic, antioxidant, lowers LDL levels
Allspice: antimicrobial analgesic lowers blood pressure, soothes digestion
Orange peel: bioflavonoid, good for blood pressure, cholesterol, helps with allergies
Star anise: antioxidant, antiviral, antifungal, aids digestion