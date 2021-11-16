Mulled wine & cider with health benefits

(Mass Appeal) – Tis the season for a nice, warm beverage with mulled spices. And what makes it even more delicious? The health benefits that these mulling spices have. Jonathan Evans from the Herbarium in Chicopee is joining us today with his special recipe!

Mulling spices

Cinnamon: anti-inflammatory and helps with blood sugar

Nutmeg: analgesic, antioxidant, lowers LDL levels

Allspice: antimicrobial analgesic lowers blood pressure, soothes digestion

Orange peel: bioflavonoid, good for blood pressure, cholesterol, helps with allergies

Star anise: antioxidant, antiviral, antifungal, aids digestion

